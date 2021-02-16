WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 44 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region.

The health unit says all 44 cases were from Sunday, Feb. 14 and there were no new cases reported for Monday, Feb. 15.

As of Tuesday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 12,6060 confirmed cases of the virus, including 11,945 people who have recovered.

Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:

8 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases

4 cases are community acquired

16 cases are outbreak related

16 cases are still under investigation

There are 33 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including 11 people in the ICU.

The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 355 people.

There are currently 17 active outbreaks in the region including eight workplaces, seven long-term care or retirement homes and two in the community.

The health unit says as of Tuesday, 2,502 people in Windsor-Essex have received their first dose of the vaccine and 9,559 have received both doses of the vaccine, with a total of 21,620 doses having been administered to residents.

Windsor-Essex moved into the red zone of Ontario’s reopening framework Tuesday at 12:01 a.m.