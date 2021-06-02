WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has resumed beach monitoring to assess water conditions, one local beach has been deemed unsafe for swimming this weekend.

WECHU monitors nine beaches weekly throughout Windsor-Essex during the summer months starting in June until September.

Water samples were taken on Monday and eight local beaches have low e-coli counts.

For those looking to the hit the beach this weekend, there is one swimmers should avoid.

Mettawas Beach has elevated levels of bacteria and has been deemed unsafe for swimming.

Throughout the summer beachgoers can check the WECHU website before heading out to check if the water is safe.