

CTV Windsor





A look at Windsor-Essex entertainment from Dec. 21 – Dec. 24.

S’Aints concert

A group of philanthropic rockers are helping everyone get in the giving spirit. The S’Aints have been helping fight hunger in our community for several years with a family-friendly concert at Caesars Windsor. The S’Aints founding members Jody Raffoul and Tea Party drummer, Jeff Burrows are joined by by Wes Buckley, Kelly “Mr. Chill” Hoppe, David Cyrenne, Kelly Authier, Marty Bak, Liz Robinson and Stephanie Baker.The collaborative concert with St. Clair College and Caesars Windsor Cares raises

funds for local area food banks. Tickets are available online or at the Caesars Windsor box office.

Kelsi Mayne

A Windsor country singer is looking for extras and featured background talent for her music video this weekend.

Kelsi Mayne, who grew up in Windsor and now lives between Toronto and Nashville, was a Boots and Hearts Emerging Artist Finalist last year.

She’s filming her music video at her former place of employment— Windsor's Bull and Barrel on Friday. Filming will take place between 2 p.m. and 9 p.m. Anyone interested must be legal drinking age.

Weekend of Comedy

Windsor comedian Dave Merheje is returning home for three shows this weekend. He’ll take the stage at Jimmy G’s Bar and Grill Friday and Saturday.

“Dave is a personal favorite performer and has received international recognition, and his shows are one of a kind,” says event organizer, Jon Peladeau.

The 90 minute stand-up comedy shows will take place with the help of local comedians and the Comedy Quarry at the Rockhead Pub.

More information about the shows can be found online, and tickets can be purchased by calling 226 346 0646 or visiting ourevent.ca.