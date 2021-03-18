WINDSOR, ONT. -- While there’s no word on when players will be able to hit the ice, the health unit is working with the Windsor Spitfires to develop a safety plan.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit said it is working directly with the Windsor Spitfires Operations and is now reviewing its safety plan with the team’s designated task force.

“So right now I was told they have very thorough plans and that everyone is working together to review them,” WECHU CEO Theresa Marentette said.

The WFCU Centre, the Spitfires, and the City of Windsor are all involved with the planning.

During an announcement Wednesday, Ontario’s heritage, sport, tourism and culture minister, Lisa MacLeod, said she was confident an OHL season would come together, but the details are being worked on.

The health unit has public health inspectors on site to conduct walkthroughs and offer additional information regarding infection prevention and control measures, Marentette said.

“Throughout the pandemic there are clear, you know, expectations — a safety plan. And the safety plan includes all of that,” she said. “‘What does the active screening look like? What (is) your signage, infection prevention control measures?’ All of those pieces, so that has to be in place, that has to be posted, accessible for anyone who requests it.”

There will be enhanced cleaning measures in place during events when they are permitted.

Marentette said there will be more to information to come regarding if and how the mass-vaccination clinic site at the WFCU centre will hinder any traffic.