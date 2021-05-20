WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex will be grouped with the rest of Ontario as the province rolls out it’s new three-step reopening plan.

Ontario Premier Doug Ford made the announcement about the province’s reopening plan Thursday. The province is under a stay-at-home order until at least June 2.

In response to recent improvements to COVID-19 indicators, Ontario will also reopen outdoor recreational amenities, with restrictions in place, effective May 22 at 12:01 a.m.

Ontario will move away from the regional reopening approach that was used following the province’s first two lockdowns and instead go sector by sector.

The province said the roadmap to reopen outlines three steps to easing public health measures, guided by the following principles:

Step One: An initial focus on resuming outdoor activities with smaller crowds where the risk of transmission is lower, and permitting retail with restrictions. This includes allowing outdoor gatherings of up to 10 people, outdoor dining with up to four people per table and non-essential retail at 15 per cent capacity.

Step Two: Further expanding outdoor activities and resuming limited indoor services with small numbers of people where face coverings are worn. This includes outdoor gatherings of up to 25 people, outdoor sports and leagues, personal care services where face coverings can be worn and with capacity limits, as well as indoor religious services, rites or ceremony gatherings at 15 per cent capacity.

Step Three: Expanding access to indoor settings, with restrictions, including where there are larger numbers of people and where face coverings can’t always be worn. This includes indoor sports and recreational fitness; indoor dining.

The medical officer of health for Windsor-Essex Dr. Wajid Ahmed said Thursday morning he was expecting a gradual approach, but he was not part of the consultations.

“I would anticipate that it has to be gradual,” said Ahmed. “It has to be focused more on lifting the restrictions on less risky activity and going all the way down to the risky activity for the later part of restrictions.”

The number of new COVID-19 cases in Windsor-Essex region is fluctuating this week. WECHU reported 16 new cases of the virus on Tuesday, 70 new cases on Wednesday and 36 on Thursday.

This is a developing story. More coming.