WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting five new COVID-19 cases in the region.

As of Thursday, Windsor-Essex has had a total of 2,613 confirmed cases of the virus, including 2442 people who have recovered.

Out of the new cases, one is a close contact of a confirmed case, three are community acquired and one is still under investigation.

WECHU says 20 COVID-19 cases are linked to a second cluster in the region.

Three retirement homes are in outbreak status. Dolce Vita in Windsor has two staff members and four residents with COVID-19, New Beginnings in Leamington has 21 residents and seven staff members who have tested positive and Rosewood Erie Glen in Leamington has one staff member with the virus.

There have been 76 deaths related to COVID-19 in Windsor-Essex. Fifty-three deaths are related to residents in retirement or long-term care homes and two are related to migrant workers.

