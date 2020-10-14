WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor-Essex parents are being asked to follow COVID-19 protocols for school pick-up and drop-off areas.

The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit sent out a reminder on Wednesday for the spots that are often referred to as “Kiss-and-Ride” zones.

Health unit CEO Theresa Marentette said school has been back for four weeks, but she wanted to comment on the pick-up and drop-off areas, which are “often congested and can be a bit confusing.”

“We would like to remind parents to follow guidance and protocols that have been put in place,” said Marentette. "If driving children to school or picking them up, parents should remain in their vehicle. Drop off and pick up areas need to be monitored to avoid crowding."

Marentette said they should “avoid socializing or lingering.”

"For parents walking or biking with children to and from school, they should maintain a two-metre distance at all time from others."

She adds that even though it’s outside, parents should remember their masks.

"Parents should also being a mask or face covering and ensure it is worn if physical distancing cannot be maintained," said Marentette.