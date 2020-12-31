Advertisement
Record-breaking 272 new COVID-19 cases, 8 more deaths reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Nov.2, 2020. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 272 new COVID-19 cases in the region on Thursday, a new single-day record.
WECHU says eight more people have died related to the virus.
The health unit says seven of the deaths are from long-term care, including a man and a woman in their 60s, a man in his 70s, a man in his 80s, three men in their 90s. One is from the community - a man in his 60s.
The death toll in the region has reached 137.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 7,646 confirmed cases of the virus, including 5,576 people who have recovered.
Here’s the breakdown of new cases:
- 46 cases are outbreak related
- 3 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 223 cases are still being investigated
There are 1,933 cases considered currently active.The health unit says 100 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 are hospitalized.
Here’s a look at the outbreaks in the region:
- 16 Long-Term Care or Retirement Homes are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 17 Workplaces are in COVID-19 Outbreak
- 3 COVID-19 Hospital Outbreaks
- 3 COVID-19 Community Outbreaks
- 3 Schools are in COVID-19 Outbreak
The previous single-day record number of new cases was 250 on Dec. 23.