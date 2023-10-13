'We're in a much better position': Monthly labour data paints an encouraging picture in Windsor-Essex

The economy in Windsor-Essex is showing signs of strength despite the unemployment rate ticking up in the latest jobs data report from Statistics Canada.

It has been a week since the statistics agency issued its monthly labour report for September showing 64,000 new jobs added and a steady unemployment rate of 5.5 per cent, but some economists say the job market is weaker than it looks.

In Windsor-Essex — there appears to be a different picture.

“Looking at it compared to last September, we’re in a much better position,” said Justin Falconer, CEO of Workforce Windsor-Essex.

The major markers in the monthly report all appear to be going in the wrong direction for the Windsor Census Metropolitan Area (CMA).

The unemployment rate ticked up from 5.8 per cent in August to 6 per cent in September, and the region lost 2,200 workers while the population grew by another 1,000 people, to bring the area’s population to 317,500, as laid out in the data set compiled by Workforce Windsor-Essex.

However, Falconer said despite some of those less-than-desirable month-over-month statistics, the region has seen a marked improvement from the same time last year when the unemployment rate sat at 8.6 per cent and was more than two per cent above the provincial unemployment average.

While there are thousands fewer workers in the region, Falconer noted, that still leaves the region with a near record-high number of employed people at 188,100. The record high was set just a few short months ago in June, at 192,000.

“In my mind, more employed persons equals more pay cheques, equals a better economy for Windsor-Essex,” he said.

Falconer said the service sector saw some softening and job losses and residents and businesses continue to deal with inflationary pressures.

But on the flipside, Falconer said the region’s major sectors of manufacturing, construction and agriculture continue to perform well.

Finding the balance between population and job growth will continue to be a tricky act to get right.

“I know sometimes it can be terrifying when you’re trying to grow your population and grow the number of jobs and sort of keep all those things in balance, but we’re actually doing quite well,” said Falconer.

TRACKING EARNINGS

While there are more people in Windsor-Essex working, how much they are paid is a key question as governments and everyday residents work to find relief from persistent inflation.

Statistics Canada reported an average earnings increase in July of 4.3 per cent year-over-year at a dollar figure of $1,215.02.

Falconer said there is a limited data set to track wage growth in Windsor-Essex.fmonth

He noted Workforce Windsor-Essex is able to compile data from the 40 per cent of job listings in its database that advertise earnings.

Based on those figures, wages have grown nine per cent in the last 12 months in the region to an average wage of $22.98 an hour.

The reported Consumer Price Index for 2022, which tracks increases in things people buy every day, was 6.8 per cent.