Gordie Howe Bridge neighbourhood strategy announces community investments
Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge are providing more details about construction and community benefits in Windsor, on Tuesday, Nov. 26, 2019. (Rich Garton / CTV Windsor)
Published Tuesday, November 26, 2019 9:29AM EST
WINDSOR – Officials with the Gordie Howe International Bridge are providing more details about construction and community benefits for the new bridge between Windsor and Detroit.
The Gordie Howe Bridge neighbourhood infrastructure strategy will deliver $50,000 of community investments per year.
Applications for funding amounts between $1,000 and $25,000 to support events, programming and infrastructure in Sandwich and west Windsor are being accepted between now and Jan. 31.