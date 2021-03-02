Advertisement
Warning of possible exposure to COVID variant at Windsor grocery store
Published Tuesday, March 2, 2021 7:44AM EST Last Updated Tuesday, March 2, 2021 7:46AM EST
FreshCo on Huron Church in Windsor, Ont. (Courtesy Google Maps)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is warning of a possible public exposure to a COVID-19 variant.
The health unit says a COVID variant has been identified at the Freshco in Windsor on Huron Church Road.
Anyone who visited the store on Feb. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. is asked to monitor for symptoms.
If symptoms do appear, the health unit says to call 211.