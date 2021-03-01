Advertisement
28 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit in Windsor, Ont.,on Monday, Jan. 25, 2021. (Chris Campbell / CTV Windsor)
WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 28 new COVID-19 cases and no additional deaths in the region on Monday.
Windsor-Essex has had a total of 13,014 confirmed cases of the virus, including 12,342 people who have recovered.
Here’s a breakdown of the new cases:
- 1 case is outbreak related
- 9 cases are close contacts of confirmed cases
- 2 cases are community acquired
- 13 cases are still under investigation
WECHU says there are 290 cases are currently considered active.There are 41 people with confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the hospital including seven people in the ICU.
The local death toll related to COVID-19 has reached 382 people.
There are 10 outbreaks in the region, including two at LTC and retirement homes, four at workplaces, two community outbreaks and two hospital outbreaks.