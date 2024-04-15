Warmth and sunshine continues this week in Windsor-Essex

The temperature is still pushing above the normal highs for this time of year in Windsor-Essex with logs of sunshine on the way this week.

Sunshine carries through Monday and Tuesday before a break for some showers on Wednesday, but back to sunshine to end the week and into the weekend.

The normal high for this time of year is around 14 C, the thermometer expected to peak around 20 C on Monday.

The normal overnight low is around 3 C with temperatures staying between 6 C and 10 C for most of the week.

Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

Monday: Sunny. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

Monday Night: Clear. Low 6.

Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

Wednesday: Showers. High 15.

Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.