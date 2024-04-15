WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Warmth and sunshine continues this week in Windsor-Essex

    (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor) (Chris Campbell/CTV News Windsor)
    Share

    The temperature is still pushing above the normal highs for this time of year in Windsor-Essex with logs of sunshine on the way this week.

    Sunshine carries through Monday and Tuesday before a break for some showers on Wednesday, but back to sunshine to end the week and into the weekend.

    The normal high for this time of year is around 14 C, the thermometer expected to peak around 20 C on Monday.

    The normal overnight low is around 3 C with temperatures staying between 6 C and 10 C for most of the week.

     

    Here's a look at the rest of the forecast

    Monday: Sunny. High 20. UV index 5 or moderate.

    Monday Night: Clear. Low 6.

    Tuesday: Sunny. Becoming a mix of sun and cloud in the afternoon. High 18. UV index 6 or high.

    Wednesday: Showers. High 15.

    Thursday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 19.

    Friday: A mix of sun and cloud. High 12.

    Saturday: A mix of sun and cloud with 30 per cent chance of showers. High 11.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    How a DNA test solved the biggest mystery in one man's life

    At 76 years old, Paul McLister learned the family he'd grown up with had kept a massive secret from him all his life. He also found answers to questions he'd pondered since childhood, and gained a whole new family — all because of a DNA test kit.

    The shadow war between Iran and Israel has been exposed. What happens next?

    Iran’s unprecedented attack on Israel early Sunday marked a change in approach for Tehran, which had relied on proxies across the Middle East since the start of the Israel-Hamas war in October. All eyes are now on whether Israel chooses to take further military action, while Washington seeks diplomatic measures instead to ease regional tensions.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    London

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Calgary

    Regina

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Atlantic

    N.L.

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News