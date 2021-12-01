Warming hearts: bracelets used to warm the homeless

Autumn Edwards stuffed over 150 bags with items which are being donated to the Downtown Mission in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor) Autumn Edwards stuffed over 150 bags with items which are being donated to the Downtown Mission in Windsor, Ont. on Wednesday, Dec. 1, 2021. (Angelo Aversa/CTV Windsor)

Windsor Top Stories