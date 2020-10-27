WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has sent out a public notification about possible COIVD-19 exposure at a Windsor Walmart store.

The Walmart at 3120 Dougall Avenue has been added to the list of Potential Public Exposures.

The health unit says possible exposure dates are:

October 18 - 9 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.

October 20 - 12:45 p.m. to 11 p.m.

October 21 - 4 to 8 p.m.

WECHU says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk,” however as a precaution asks anyone who visited the identified locations to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Locations are removed from the public exposure notification list after 14 days from the last exposure date.

CTV Windsor has reached out to Walmart Canada for comment.