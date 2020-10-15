WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is informing the public of a new possible COVID-19 exposure at an establishment in Essex County.

The latest businesses to be added to the health unit’s Potential Public Exposures list Thursday is Mettawas Station Restaurant in Kingsville.

The WECHU is reporting the Landsdowne Avenue restaurant had possible dates of exposure on Oct. 8 and Oct. 10 between 4 p.m. and 9 p.m. both days.

In a Facebook post Mettawas owners said they had been notified two employees had been diagnosed with COVID-19. Since then the restaurant has closed and staff has been tested with results coming back negative.

"That said, we will remain closed to ensure none of our other employees develop symptoms and give us time to carry out a thorough cleaning of our facility," the post said.

The post continued that the restaurant has been in contact with the health unit, and while it has been deemed "low risk" they are closing their doors to ensure staff are safe and there is no chance for community spread.

"We know in a pandemic this was bound to happen, but it doesn’t make it any less shocking for our team or our customers. We just want you, our valued customers, to know we have and will continue to have your safety top of mind. Watch our social media for an announcement when we reopen, and we appreciate any support you can offer when we do."

The health unit’s website lists public locations where a positive COVID-19 case has worked or attending during their infection period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is not able to contact all who may have been exposed.

The health unit says the potential exposures listed on its page are considered “low risk,” however as a precaution asks anyone who visited the identified locations to self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days from the exposure date.

Locations are removed from the public exposure notification list after 14 days from the last exposure date.