WINDSOR, ONT. -- The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit has identified a possible COVID-19 exposure at a gas station in Comber.

The health unit added the Petro Canada Gas Station and Convenience at 7018 Industrial Drive in Comber to its Potential Public Exposure list on Friday.

While the potential exposure is considered “low risk” as a precaution the WECHU asks anyone who visited the location to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19 for 14 days from the dates of exposure.

WECHU lists the potential exposure dates at the gas station as:

Oct. 4 - 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Oct. 5 - 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Oct. 6 - 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Oct. 8 - 3 p.m. to 12 a.m.

Oct. 9 - 12 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Oct. 10 - 12 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Oct. 11 - 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

The health unit’s website lists public locations where a positive COVID-19 case has worked or attending during their infection period when it is determined there was a risk of public exposure and the WECHU is not able to contact all who may have been exposed.

Locations are removed from the public exposure notification list after 14 days from the last exposure date.