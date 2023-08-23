Wallaceburg pair arrested after business break-in

A 60-year-old Wallaceburg woman and a 53-year-old Wallaceburg man were arrested after a break-in at a local business.

Chatham-Kent police responded to a business on McNaughton Avenue in Wallaceburg for an active alarm on Aug. 22 at 5:12 a.m.

Upon arrival, the officers learned two suspects forcefully entered the business by breaking a window. Once inside, police say they gathered merchandise from the shelves and left.

Officers viewed the video surveillance footage and say they recognized the two suspects from previous interactions.

At 1:55 p.m., the woman was located on Emily Street in Wallaceburg and arrested. She was transported to police headquarters and released with conditions and a future court date of September 25, 2023.

At 3:17 p.m., the man was located on Elgin Street in Wallaceburg and arrested. He was transported to police headquarters and held pending a bail hearing.