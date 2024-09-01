Wallaceburg man facing charges after disturbance call in Chatham

A man has been arrested for assault in Chatham-Kent.

At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to Taylor Avenue in Chatham for a disturbance.

Officers learned the woman and the man engaged in a verbal argument resulting in the man damaging the woman’s property and assaulting her.

Further investigation revealed the man was on conditions not to communicate or be in the vicinity of the woman.

The man left prior to police arrival but was located a short distance away and arrested.

The 32-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.

He is currently facing the following charges: failing to comply with a release order, assault, obstructing the police and two counts of mischief.