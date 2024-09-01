WINDSOR
Windsor

    • Wallaceburg man facing charges after disturbance call in Chatham

    Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor) Chatham-Kent police cruiser in Chatham, Ont., on Thursday, June 16, 2022. (Submitted to CTV News Windsor)
    A man has been arrested for assault in Chatham-Kent.

    At about 2:30 a.m. Friday, police responded to Taylor Avenue in Chatham for a disturbance.

    Officers learned the woman and the man engaged in a verbal argument resulting in the man damaging the woman’s property and assaulting her.

    Further investigation revealed the man was on conditions not to communicate or be in the vicinity of the woman.

    The man left prior to police arrival but was located a short distance away and arrested.

    The 32-year-old Wallaceburg man was transported to police headquarters where he was held pending a bail hearing.

    He is currently facing the following charges: failing to comply with a release order, assault, obstructing the police and two counts of mischief.

