WINDSOR, ONT. -- A 51-year-old Wallaceburg man has been charged after jewellery was reported stolen during a break and enter at a business in Dresden.

Chatham-Kent police responded to the incident on Sunday around 2:14 a.m.

Through investigation, police say a man was located in a vehicle and he was subsequently arrested on an outstanding warrant for failing to comply with undertaking.

The vehicle was searched and officers say the jewellery that was stolen from the break-in was located and seized. During the search, police say the man was found to be in possession of suspected Fentanyl.

The Wallaceburg man was charged with break and enter, possession of stolen property and possession of a controlled substance. The man is required to appear in court on Feb. 17.