Volunteers needed for Windsor’s Snow Angels Program
The City of Windsor is looking for volunteers to help clear snow for senior citizens and people with physical disabilities.
The Snow Angels Program attempts to match volunteers from the community with residents in their neighbourhoods requiring assistance.
“Snow on sidewalks is a potential hazard to those with limited mobility. It also makes it difficult, if not impossible, for those who deliver services to the community to do their job - people who deliver mail, read water/gas meters, delivery services, EMS and fire,” said a news released from the city.
City officials say it's a great way to get some exercise and help the community. For high school students, it's an opportunity to help someone in need and round out the community volunteer hours.
Anyone interested in volunteering or looking for some assistance with snow removal can call or email to find out more about the Snow Angels Program.
Volunteer Prize Draw
As an added incentive, all registered volunteers will be entered into a draw to win a tablet. In addition, two $50 Rec Express Cards will be awarded as well.
