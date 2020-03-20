WINDSOR, ON -- Windsor Regional Hospital has announced a visitor restriction effective as of Friday, March 20.

Windsor Regional Hospital, among all acute care hospitals in Ontario, has restricted the number of visitors per patient in order to protect the public, patients and staff from potentially spreading the coronavirus.

Effective Friday, the hospital will allow only one visitor per patient at any time for:

• Paediatric patents in ER (in/out-patient)

• Mothers giving birth

• Cancer Centre patients

• Critical care/Neonatal Intensive Care

• Palliative patients in ER or in-patient

• Patient having surgery, excluding post-surgery unless in critical care/palliative

Visitors under 18 years of age will not be permitted to visit.

One designated individual is asked to be the sole visitor per patient throughout the patients stay.

Visitors are asked to limit their visit from 11:00 a.m to 8:00 p.m.

