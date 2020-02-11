WINDSOR -- A major cruise ship company has announced voyages that include Windsor-Detroit.

Viking Cruises is revealing several Great Lakes expeditions that will set sail in 2022.

One of the newly announced voyages is an eight-day trip through Niagara and The Great Lakes, from Toronto to Milwaukee. The website describes scenes from “urban skylines to uninhabited islands” and “world-class cultural attractions in Detroit, Toronto and Milwaukee.”

Multiple sailing dates are set for April, May, June, July and September 2022. Inaugural pricing starts at $5,995 per person, with free airfare within North America.

Viking says in the last eight years, the company has introduced more than 60 new river cruise ships and six ocean cruise ships to become the largest small ship cruise line with a current fleet of 79 river and ocean vessels around the world. In 2020, Viking will also launch seven new river ships.