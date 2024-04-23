Videos show suspect vehicle in shots fired investigations

Windsor police and Crime Stoppers have released new videos of a suspect vehicle with hopes of getting more information on recent shootings.

On March 21 at 8 p.m., police were called to a report of multiple shots were fired at a residence in the 1000 block of Lincoln Road.

“There were no injuries related to this shooting, just property damage,” said Crime Stoppers coordinator Const. Lauren Brisco. “The shooter was in the rear alley at the time of the shots fired.”

Officers also responded to a report of shots fired in the 1600 block of Howard Avenue on March 21, just after 9 p.m. Through investigation, officers say they learned that multiple shots were fired at the residence. Several shell casings were located at the scene. Windsor police officers are investigating after multiple shots were fired at a residence on Howard Avenue in Windsor, Ont., on March 21, 2024. (Source: Austin Kerr)

Police released two videos of the suspect vehicle in two different locations near where the shots were fired on Howard Avenue.

Suspect vehicle near Howard Avenue. Source: Windsor police)

“This investigation provided a suspect vehicle based on the video obtained just before the shooting. It appears to be a dark coloured SUV with chrome rims,” said Brisco.

Police say there were no injuries related to this shooting, but there was property damage.

“The shooter is believed to have been in the dark SUV that we are trying to identify,” said Brisco.

Police say the incidents happened within 10 minutes of each other and seems to be similar in nature, however there is no evidence that would indicate the two residences are related.

“Investigators are attempting to determine motives in both shootings in order to see if they are related, but at this time they are being investigated separately,” said Brisco.

She said there are no suspects at this time.

“Evidence is being analyzed at the Centre of Forensic Sciences that may identify some suspects,” said Brisco.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Windsor Police Major Crime Unit at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830. They can also contact Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at catchcrooks.com.