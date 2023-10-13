Windsor

    • 'Very close call': Crash near Windsor school has parents calling for change

    Some parents are calling for change after a collision near a Windsor school.

    The collision happened at the corner of Tecumseh Road and Hall Avenue around 9 a.m. on Friday.

    It’s right near John Campbell Public School.

    “It was very close call,” says one nearby parent. “There was a kid in the car coming for drop off for the school.”

    CTV’s Bob Bellacicco is working on this developing story. More details coming.

