CHATHAM -- A candidate in Chatham-Kent-Leamington is reporting several damaged election signs.

Liberal candidate Katie Omstead posted pictures of her destroyed signs on social media.

“Sadly, in an attempt to silence our positive campaign, we had many signs completely destroyed,” posted Omstead.

Omstead said they had numerous large signs completely cut apart along Hwy 77, north of Leamington.

She said a police report is being filed.

Other candidates in the riding include Conservative Dave Epp, Tony Walsh for the NDP, Mark Vancouteren with the Greens and John Balagtas of the People's Party of Canada.

The federal election takes place on Oct. 21.