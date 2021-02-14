WINDSOR, ONT. -- Pizza comes in all shapes, but on Valentine’s Day just one – hearts.

It has become, believe it or not, the busiest day of the year.

Antonino’s Original Pizza has been making heart shaped pizzas on this special day for the past 15 years.

Antonino’s president Joe Ciaravino says a dollar from every heart shaped item which includes a regular pizza, a Nutella pizza, and cinnamon sticks is donated to Windsor Regional Hospital.

“It’s a really frustrating time for many people especially people living alone they’re not in contact with loved ones as much as they otherwise would be and if a heart shaped pizza can help make things better in some small way, great,” he says.

The donations go toward heart care.

To date, $15,000 has been raised, with hopefully another $5,000 Sunday.