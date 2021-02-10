WINDSOR, ONT. -- An Essex boy is raising money and collecting donations to help the elderly living in long-term care in Essex and Kingsville.

“So the people in the nursing homes have stuff to do, if they don’t have stuff to do,” says seven-year-old Jameson Brett.

The idea started as the youngster thought about how to complete his “North Star” badge for Beavers, as he is a member of the 3rd Essex Scouts troop.

“This is something that beavers do,” says Brett

Since posting a video on social media, Brett’s mom, Amy has been overwhelmed by the response from friends and even strangers, in the Town of Essex.

“Everybody’s sees the struggles that are happening in LTC homes right now and how stretched the staff are,” says Amy Brett.

With Valentines’ Day just around the corner, the Brett’s have collected enough donations to fill more than 100 baskets with everything from stuffies to colour books and of course, chocolate.

On the list to get a basket, is Brett’s great-grandmother, who is living in a long-term care home in Kingsville.

“I haven’t seen her in person, not at the window, for a very long time,” he says.

He’s excited to drop off the basket to his “GG” this weekend, and the family is planning to give baskets to facilities in the Town of Essex until they are all in the hands of someone who needs a smile this February.

“I’ve really noticed that he’s really come out of his shell, that he’s more adventurous that he looks for more outside activities, rather than spending a lot of time inside,” she says.

Amy says since her son joined Scouts Canada, Brett has created a Facebook page called “Jameson’s Northstar Project” to collection donations.