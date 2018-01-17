

CTV Windsor





Administration with the City of Windsor is looking into a proposal to purchase a vacant school in the west end.

Ya Chen Liu of Markham wants to purchase the old J.E. Benson Public School, which closed in 2014.

The applicant has intentions to use the nearly 90,000 square foot building as a private school, but the purchase is contingent on obtaining a zoning change.

City staff say the property is zoned institutional, and follows the Ontario Education Act on a definition of a school.

However, there's no provision regarding a for-profit school.

Staff say they're reviewing the proposal, and might change the zoning or the definition of institutional to include private schools.

The 103-year-old school on Wyandotte Street West was deemed surplus by the Greater Essex County District School Board.