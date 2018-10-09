

CTV Windsor





The federal government is giving University of Windsor researchers and students more than $6 million.

It will go to nearly 30 Discovery Grants Recipients to work on research focused on areas such as advanced manufacturing and ecology.

Officials say these discoveries lead to the innovations that will grow the economy and help ensure Canada has a workforce capable of taking on the challenges of today and tomorrow.

At the University of Windsor, that includes the research being done by Dr. Jill Crossman and her team, which aims to identify new land management solutions to improve the health of Lake Erie.

Dr. Douglas Kneale, interim president and vice-chancellor at the university says the announcement provides a major boost to the advancement of science and engineering.

“Whether one's area of research is a singular endeavour or a team effort, whether it's curiosity-driven or hands-on applied, this investment in researchers at the University of Windsor and elsewhere will pave the way to untold discoveries," says Kneale.

Kirsty Duncan, Minister of Science and Sport, was in Windsor Tuesday to announce more than $558 million in discovery research funding across Canada.

She says it’s part of the Government of Canada's plan to attract global talent, promote diversity, and provide nearly 4,300 researchers and students with the means to pursue world-leading discovery work.

"Canada supports science and our talented researchers,” says Duncan. “Today, we are delivering on our historic investment in research and in the next generation of scientists. These remarkable researchers and students we are celebrating are working to make the world a better place and to secure a brighter future for all Canadians."

This is the largest investment in research from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada (NSERC) this year and it includes $70 million in new funding announced in Budget 2018.

This year, the NSERC program is providing more than $5 million in additional supplements for early-career researchers, ensuring the next generation of scientists, engineers and researchers will have the tools they need to flourish.