WINDSOR, ONT. -- The finishing touches will be completed at Bridgeview Park this month after nearly $500,000 in upgrades.

The west end community park has been outfitted with new benches on concrete pads, new accessible paved pathways that complete a circuit around the park, trees, and parking lot upgrades. The parking lot includes expanded asphalt spaces for better access to the on-site community centre.

"Bridgeview Park is located in the heart of Bridgeview neighbourhood and has been an active park since I could remember as a child,” said Ward 2 Councillor Fabio Costante. The addition of trails, concrete pads and benches, trees, a new parking lot and lighting provides a more welcoming and accessible environment for families and residents in the neighbourhood and beyond."

Some environmental features added to the park include grading and drainage work that uses two new soak pits to store excess water underground instead of through municipal sewers to help reduce surface flooding.

The city says the last item to be completed will be the installation of new park lighting. Work related to lighting is expected to be complete by the end of the month, weather depending.

“This investment in Bridgeview Park is part of council’s continuing commitment to improve outdoor green spaces and facilities that raise the quality of life for residents and strengthen community bonds,” said Windsor Mayor Drew Dilkens. “These upgrades not only help promote healthy, active outdoor recreation, which is at the core of vibrant communities, but they also align with our sewer master plan by reducing surface flooding and diverting water from our municipal sewer system.”

The city is encouraging the public to check out the park with the spring weather around the corner.