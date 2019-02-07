

Employees from three local auto companies have donated $562,693 to the United Way/Centraide Windsor Essex County.

Workers from Ford Windsor, Voith Industrial Services and Penske Logistics Canada announced the donation at the Ford Annex Engine Plant on Thursday.

That is about $2,500 more than last year’s donation.

"The people who put the time in to canvas and the people who donate, it can't be understated how phenomenal it is,” said United Way’s Board of Director Chair, Matt Brannagan. “How they trust us at the United Way to go the community and put the funds where they are really, really need it."

Brannagan adds the money will go towards reducing poverty, supporting underprivileged kids and families, while also strengthening neighbourhoods across Windsor and Essex County.

The United Way kicked off its annual campaign last September with a goal of raising $5.4-million.

So far, the campaign has raised $4.4 million.