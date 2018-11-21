

CTV Windsor





Union Gas employees and exceeded their 2018 campaign goal, raising a total of $1,008,734 for United Way agencies across Ontario.

Union Gas president Steve Baker says they are honoured to have the opportunity to lend thier support to such a worthwhile organization, which helps to improve the lives of individuals and families in the communities where they work and live.

"Every year our employees and retirees put their heart and soul into the campaign to raise funds for United Way knowing the work they do will improve the quality of life of people in need," says Baker.

Numerous fundraising events led by employees were held throughout the year to raise money.

Union Gas matches individual donations dollar for dollar, and the matching dollars go to each local United Way.

Funds will go to support United Way agencies and programs that address the local needs of the communities they serve.