WINDSOR, ONT. -- Unifor hosted a cross-country “Vigil for COVID Heroes” Thursday night, honouring those who have died and those continuing to fight on the front lines.

Unifor national president Jerry Diaz addressed the union’s call to action with three pillars to protect workers during the global pandemic which include paid sick days, the right to know and refuse and PPE.

Front line workers from a wide-variety of professions took the opportunity to ask and address workplace concerns.

Of those honoured included 60-year-old Sheila Yakovishin of Windsor, who died on Dec. 31, and spent more than 32 years caring for the elderly, as a personal support worker Berkshire Care Centre.

"Sheila was just over 60 years old and had worked for more than 30 years caring for the elderly. Sheila loved doing what she did,” says @UniforLocal2458’s Tullio DiPonti as he pays tribute to Sheila Yakovishin, who died New Year's Eve from #COVID19. pic.twitter.com/QDLKoKZVsR — Unifor (@UniforTheUnion) January 21, 2021

Unifor Local 2458 President Tullio DiPonti paid tribute to Yakovishin before a moment of silence saying she loved doing what she did and is mourned by her Unifor Family.

So far, a Go Fund Me page in memory of Yakovishin has raised more than $13,000, which is $2,000 more than the initial goal.

“We know Sheila would be grateful for the support,” said DiPonti. “Sheila was liked and respected by her colleagues and her residents. No one has her sense of humour and her fun loving ways. She was always extremely caring and compassionate.”

DiPonti said in Sheila’s honour, the union commits to never stop fighting for our frontline workers.

“We all know that care takes time,” he said. “That is why Unifor will continue to push for better staffing levels in our long term care homes. We will learn from this tragedy.”