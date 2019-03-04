

CTV Windsor





Unifor is launching another public campaign, this one, against a health care company.

Called 'Pay Fair Chartwell,' the campaign is targeting Chartwell Retirement Residences.

Unifor Local 2458 President Tullio DiPonti says his 80 members have been working without a contract for two years.

Employees of retirement homes and long-term care facilities are considered an essential service and so unionized members cannot go on strike.

DiPonti says the employees are making minimum wage and have been told there will be wage freeze until 2020.

“You can't be coming to work for $14 an hour and have the ministry on your case, have the company on your case, have family members on your case and get paid that much, now, long-term care we're a little bit higher but working short all the time, they're burning out, they don't even want to work overtime because they can't handle it no more,” says DiPonti

However, in a written statement to CTV News, Janine Reed, a spokesperson for Chartwell says “The greater part of their compensation package is above Employment Standards Act requirements and comparable to other companies in our sector. We respectfully believe that these matters are properly dealt with at the bargaining table and not through the media.”

Unifors’ campaign will include billboard adverstisements in all communities where Chartwell operates facilities, plus there’s a petition circulating calling on Chartwell’s CEO to pay workers a “decent” wage.