Unifor asks Stellantis to pause COVID-19 vaccine policy at Windsor Assembly Plant

Windsor, Ont. -

Time is running out for some workers at the Stellantis Windsor Assembly Plant to get vaccinated against COVID-19 or possibly lose their job.

The union representing workers at the plant says it has formally asked the company to pause the incoming mandatory vaccination policy for workers.

Unifor Local 444 says it made the request via a letter sent to Stellantis last week.

The union adds it has done everything it can to ensure the health and safety of workers at Windsor Assembly and mandating the vaccine in what Unifor calls a one-size-fits-all approach, is disappointing.

The union says it's currently in the process of filing a policy grievance on this issue.

Staff at Windsor Assembly have until Dec. 17 to get fully vaccinated or risk going on unpaid leave and possibly be terminated.