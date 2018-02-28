Uber Eats service launching in Windsor
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 1:12PM EST
Uber Canada is announcing the arrival of Uber Eats in 13 communities across Canada, including Windsor.
The company says it’s their biggest single-day launch in the country.
Starting Wednesday, food lovers will be able to enjoy eats from some great restaurants in Windsor including:
|
The Bull and Barrel (Windsor)
Burger Factory (Windsor)
Carrots N Dates
Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro
Gusto's Pizza
Healthy Creations
Mare Nostrum
Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge
Orwell Public House
Pizza Bella
|
Pizza Depot (Windsor)
Sandwich Post Café Express (Sandwich St.)
Sandwich Post Café Express (Wyandotte St. W)
Shin Shin
Taka Japanese Sushi and Thai Food Restaurant
Toasty’s Grilled Cheese & Salad Bar
Treehouse Bar & Grill
Walkerville Eatery
Windsor Sandwich Shop
The Uber Eats app services over 200 cities. Customers can order food from local restaurants with a tap and it’s delivered to their doors.
Here’s how to order:
-Download the app or head to www.ubereats.com
-Pick delivery location - Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered.
-Find the perfect meal - Browse from local restaurants to national brands or search by cuisine type to find exactly what your taste buds are asking for.
-Place your order - Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you.
-Track the progress of the delivery - Get live updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination.