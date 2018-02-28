

CTV Windsor





Uber Canada is announcing the arrival of Uber Eats in 13 communities across Canada, including Windsor.

The company says it’s their biggest single-day launch in the country.

Starting Wednesday, food lovers will be able to enjoy eats from some great restaurants in Windsor including:

The Bull and Barrel (Windsor) Burger Factory (Windsor) Carrots N Dates Eddy's Mediterranean Bistro Gusto's Pizza Healthy Creations Mare Nostrum Mezzo Ristorante & Lounge Orwell Public House Pizza Bella Pizza Depot (Windsor) Sandwich Post Café Express (Sandwich St.) Sandwich Post Café Express (Wyandotte St. W) Shin Shin Taka Japanese Sushi and Thai Food Restaurant Toasty’s Grilled Cheese & Salad Bar Treehouse Bar & Grill Walkerville Eatery Windsor Sandwich Shop

The Uber Eats app services over 200 cities. Customers can order food from local restaurants with a tap and it’s delivered to their doors.

Here’s how to order:

-Download the app or head to www.ubereats.com

-Pick delivery location - Input your address where you’d like your meal delivered.

-Find the perfect meal - Browse from local restaurants to national brands or search by cuisine type to find exactly what your taste buds are asking for.

-Place your order - Pick the items you want right now or schedule your order to the arrive whenever is most convenient for you.

-Track the progress of the delivery - Get live updates as your order is prepared and delivered to your destination.