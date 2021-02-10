WINDSOR, ONT. -- The U.S. Coast Guard and Chatham-Kent police rescued a man from the Lake Erie bluffs after a call about a person in crisis on Talbot Trial.

Police received information about the man of the trail west of the Merlin Town Line. Officers followed his footprints leading to the edge of the bluffs, overlooking Lake Erie.

Police deployed the drone and the man was found a short distance away, at the bottom of the bluffs. Two frontline patrol officers made their way to the man’s location to provide assistance and render first aid for hypothermia.

Due to their location, the U.S. Coast Guard from Selfridge Air Force Base was contacted to provide assistance. The man was rescued and airlifted to a London hospital for medical attention.

The two officers were able to return to safety on their own.

The Chatham-Kent Police would like to thank the search and rescue team in Trenton, Ornge, CK EMS, CK Fire and Emergency Services along with neighbours in the area, who also provided guidance and assistance during the rescue.