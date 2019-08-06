

CTV Windsor





Two schools in Windsor have achieved gold status in a healthy schools certification program for the most recent school year.

Bellewood Public School and St. Teresa of Calcutta achieved Gold Status in the Ontario Physical Health Education Association (OPHEA) Healthy Schools Certification Program – which recognizes and celebrates school communities for promoting and enhancing the health of the school community.

According to the Windsor-Essex County Health Unit, 284 schools across the province participated in the process toward certification.

This is the second time Bellewood has received gold certification, with students working on activities surrounding mental health and physical activity. According to the health unit, some activities included ‘Eight days of Fitness’ leading up to the winter holiday and various Fit Week initiatives such as Wellness Wednesdays.

“Academics should not be the only focus for students and OPHEA provides us with the resources to ensure we’re meeting the needs of all our students,” says Principal Chris Pillon. “The certification program gives us a school wide focus to ensure it’s happening for all of our students.”

St. Teresa of Calcutta was the only school in the Windsor-Essex County Catholic District School Board to receive the gold honour.

“STOC is really proud of achieving Gold Status for OPHEA Healthy Schools Certification Program,” commented the school’s incoming principal, Maggie Dorian, who served as the VP last year. “We have a phenomenal staff and community support team. It was really a community effort to get this certification”.

The health unit honoured the schools for their dedication to improving the lifestyles of the entire school community.

“Their commitment and dedication to promoting a healthy lifestyle is the cornerstone of building a broader healthy community,” WECHU reps say.