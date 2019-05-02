Two-vehicle crash on Highway 401 overpass in Lakeshore
Essex County OPP are investigating a two-vehicle crash on the Highway 401 overpass at Puce Road in Lakeshore, Ont., on Thursday, May 2, 2019. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Thursday, May 2, 2019 1:39PM EDT
Essex County OPP are investigating after a two-vehicle crash on a Highway 401 overpass in Lakeshore.
Police, fire and paramedics were called to the crash on the Puce Road overpass Thursday afternoon.
Police say minor injuries are being reported.
Officers are asking motorists to avoid the area until the investigation is complete and the vehicles have been removed.