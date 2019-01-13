

Unifor Local 444 members employed at Windsor Machine and Stamping have a new contract.

Workers voted 63 per cent in favour of a three-year collective agreement on Sunday.

Meanwhile, unionized workers at Green for Life Environmental in Windsor, which has the contract for garbage collection in Windsor, heard details of their first tentative agreement on Sunday.

They then ratified their collective agreement, with a vote of 95.1 per cent in favour.

Green for Life Environmental employees are also represented by Unifor Local 444.