Two people were taken to hospital with smoke inhalation after a house fire in Tecumseh.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in the 200 block of Grace Road for a residential working fire.

Heavy smoke was showing upon arrival. Crews were able to extinguish the blaze.

Fire officials tell AM800 there were no smoke alarms in the home.

An investigator with the Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal has been called to the scene.