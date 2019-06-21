Two people in serious condition after crash on Highway 3 in Essex
The collision took place on Highway 3 between County Road 8 and Victoria Avenue in Essex, Ont., on Friday, June 21, 2019. (Bob Bellacicco / CTV Windsor)
CTV Windsor
Published Friday, June 21, 2019 1:02PM EDT
Last Updated Friday, June 21, 2019 2:01PM EDT
Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Essex.
Essex County OPP say they are looking for witnesses as one driver left the scene before police arrival.
The collision took place between County Road 8 and Victoria Avenue on Friday.
Two vehicles can be seen in the ditch about 100 feet apart.
At least two people were taken away in an ambulance.
OPP are investigating.