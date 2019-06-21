

Two people were taken to hospital in serious condition after a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3 in Essex.

Essex County OPP say they are looking for witnesses as one driver left the scene before police arrival.

#Highway3 between @EssexCountyON Rd 8 and Victoria Ave closed for investigation of a head-on collision occurring at approx 12 pm. #OPP seeking witnesses as one driver left the scene prior to police arrival. 2 people taken to hospital for treatment of injuries. ^jr pic.twitter.com/GtzN5435Kb — OPP West (@OPP_WR) June 21, 2019

The collision took place between County Road 8 and Victoria Avenue on Friday.

Two vehicles can be seen in the ditch about 100 feet apart.

At least two people were taken away in an ambulance.

OPP are investigating.