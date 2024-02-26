Two people assaulted in Leamington home invasion: OPP

Two people were taken to hospital after police say they were assaulted during a home invasion in Leamington.

On Saturday at 5:46 p.m., OPP officers with the Leamington Detachment responded to an emergency 911 call for a home invasion at a Talbot Street West address.

Police say they determined that three individuals attended a residence and forcibly gained entry. Once inside, two occupants of the home were allegedly assaulted by the suspects.

The three suspects then fled from the home into a four-door pick up truck, white in colour.

Officers attended the address and searched the area however the suspects and vehicle were not located.

The suspects involved in this incident were described to police as:

#1 tall white male, green or yellow construction vest, dark boots, light brown hair, brown eyes

#2 tall white male, dark brown hair, medium build

#3 short white male, medium build

Both victims were transported to hospital to be treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Investigators believe that this is not a random but rather a targeted incident that remains under investigation.

The OPP remind all members of the public to always be aware of their personal safety at all times. The OPP's website, www.opp.ca, contains several useful resources, tips, and links.

The Essex County OPP Crime Unit is continuing to investigate and is asking residents in the surrounding areas if they witnessed anything to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or Crimestoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave an anonymous online message at www.catchcrooks.com. If any member of the public has video surveillance capturing anything suspicious, please contact investigators.