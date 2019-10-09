

CTV Windsor





Two men were taken to hospital after a commercial building fire in Chatham.

Chatham-Kent firefighters were called to the structure fire on Sass Road on Wednesday. Heavy smoke could be seen in the area.

The commercial building includes QPS Mechanical and Dave Polowick Design.

The men, ages 61 and 44, were taken to hospital to be treated for smoke inhalation.

By the time the fire was out, officials say there was a partial collapse of the building.

The Office of the Ontario Fire Marshal and the Ministry Of Labour have been informed.