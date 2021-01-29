WINDSOR, ONT. -- Windsor police are asking for the public's help identifying four men who allegedly assaulted four youths in the Walkerville area.

Patrol officers responded to a report of an assault in the area of Hall Avenue and Cataraqui Street on Wednesday around 8 p.m.

Police say four male youths were in the area on their bicycles when they were assaulted by a group of four men.

The suspects fled the scene in a white SUV. The vehicle was last seen fleeing southbound on Hall Avenue.

Police say one of the victims suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The first suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'9", had dreadlocks and was wearing a white sweater and black sweatpants.

The second suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'7" and was wearing a white sweater with camouflage print and black sweatpants.

The third suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'7" and was wearing a white sweater and dark coloured jeans.

The fourth suspect is described as a man, approximately 5'7" and was wearing dark-coloured jeans.

The Major Crime Unit is actively investigating the incident and seeking any information that may assist in identifying the suspects.

Anyone with surveillance cameras in the area is asked to check the footage for possible evidence.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Windsor Police Service at 519-255-6700 ext. 4830, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.