Two men plead guilty in $1.7M marijuana bust in Kingsville
About 1,700 marijuana plants were seized from a greenhouse on Wednesday, August 17, 2016. (Courtesy OPP)
CTV Windsor
Published Wednesday, January 3, 2018 5:50PM EST
Last Updated Wednesday, January 3, 2018 6:02PM EST
Two Toronto area men have pleaded guilty to their role in a massive grow-op in Kingsville.
Ming Zheng, 35, and Yan Quing Zhao, 55, admitted in court to production of a controlled substance through an interpreter.
The charges stem from an OPP raid on a greenhouse on County Road 34 in Ruthven in August 2016.
Police say they uncovered more than 1,700 mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $1.7-million.
Lawyer Bobby Russon, who represents Mr. Zheng, spoke on behalf of himself and Julie Santarossa -- who represents Mr. Zhao but is off on maternity leave. He tells CTV Windsor the men were merely gardeners and not the masterminds of the grow-op.
Russon adds there was false documentation posted at the greenhouse suggesting a Health Canada license may have fooled the men.
Both men will return to court for sentencing on Feb. 23.