

CTV Windsor





Two Toronto area men have pleaded guilty to their role in a massive grow-op in Kingsville.

Ming Zheng, 35, and Yan Quing Zhao, 55, admitted in court to production of a controlled substance through an interpreter.

The charges stem from an OPP raid on a greenhouse on County Road 34 in Ruthven in August 2016.

Police say they uncovered more than 1,700 mature marijuana plants with an estimated street value of $1.7-million.

Lawyer Bobby Russon, who represents Mr. Zheng, spoke on behalf of himself and Julie Santarossa -- who represents Mr. Zhao but is off on maternity leave. He tells CTV Windsor the men were merely gardeners and not the masterminds of the grow-op.

Russon adds there was false documentation posted at the greenhouse suggesting a Health Canada license may have fooled the men.

Both men will return to court for sentencing on Feb. 23.