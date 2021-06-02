WINDSOR, ONT. -- Chatham-Kent police have charged two men after a vehicle windshield was smashed during a road rage incident.

Police responded to a traffic complaint at the intersection of Erieau Road and Drury Line around 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Through investigation, police say they learned that a disturbance started between the occupants of two vehicles regarding a near miss collision.

Two men were arrested in connection with the incident. A 34-year-old Raleigh Township man was charged with mischief under $5,000 for damaging the windshield of the victim’s car. A 33-year-old Harwich Township man was charged with threatening the victim.

Both men were released pending a future court date of July 7.

The victim’s car was towed from the scene due to the damage to his windshield.