WINDSOR -- It appears two KFC restaurants in Windsor have shut their doors.

A sign in front the Kentucky Fried Chicken location on Wyandotte Street West near the University says the retail space is for lease.

Another sign on the door of the KFC on Erie Street East at Gladstone also says “this locations is closed.”

The sign directs customers to the KFC at 4320 Tecumseh Road E.

CTV News has reached out to KFC for more details.