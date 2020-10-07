WINDSOR, ONT. -- Turkeys, along with all the fixings needed to make a Thanksgiving feast will be distributed to those in need at the Unemployed Help Centre’s drive-thru food hub Thursday.

As they do each year, members of the Local 543 of the Canadian Union of Public Employees led by president Dave Petten will hand out Thanksgiving meal supplies at the Unemployed Help Centre's 6955 Cantelon Drive food hub.

Since the beginning of the pandemic, UHC’s Unifor Local 200 People’s Choice Pantry has served emergency food assistance to more than 50,000 adults and children.

The use of food banks has increased since the state of emergency was declared on March 16, the UHC says, and donations from groups like CUPE 543 has made a big difference to food bank clients.

“This is truly about giving back to our community and it is wonderful that the CUPE 543 family can do this for those who are in the greatest need at this time of the year. Especially this year,” Petten said in a news release.

UHC CEO June Muir said that providing holiday meals for families this year is a “true privilege.”

“I don’t know that anyone thought we’d still be in this situation when the pandemic hit earlier this year,” she said. “But we are and we’re learning to adjust all the time. The fact that Thanksgiving meals can still be provided and we can work with longtime partners like CUPE Local 543 is absolutely wonderful.”

The turkeys will be handed out on Thursday, Oct. 8 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at UHC’s drive-thru food hub.